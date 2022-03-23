Pindula

[[File:Shadreck Tobaiwa.jpg|thumb| Shadreck Tobaiwa]] '''Shadreck Tobaiwa''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and a member of the [[MDC Alliance]]. At the time of his death, Tobaiwa was the deputy mayor of [[Kwekwe]].
 +
 
 +
'''Shadreck Tobaiwa''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and a member of the [[MDC Alliance]]. At the time of his death, Tobaiwa was the deputy mayor of [[Kwekwe]].
  
 
Shadreck Tobaiwa
Shadreck Tobaiwa Biography
Cause of deathProstate Cancer
Resting placeFichlea Cemetery, Kwekwe
Known forBeing a politician
Political partyCitizens' Coalition for Change
Spouse(s)Margarete
ChildrenJudith Tobaiwa

Shadreck Tobaiwa was a Zimbabwean politician and a member of the MDC Alliance. At the time of his death, Tobaiwa was the deputy mayor of Kwekwe.

Background

Tobaiwa is survived by his wife Margarete, 5 children and 8 grandchildren.[1]

Children

Shadreck Tobaiwa's daughter Judith Tobaiwa is a politician who in 2020 won the MDC Alliance primary elections to represent the party in Kwekwe Central by-elections after she outpolled Blessing Chebundo and Henry Madzorera.[2]

Career

Tobaiwa once served as the mayor of Kwekwe between 2008 and 2013. Shadreck Tobaiwa was elected councillor for Ward 6 in Amaveni in 2008 as an MDC-T candidate. He was re-elected as councillor of the same ward in 2018 and was subsequently elected deputy mayor.

Tobaiwa was chairperson of the Human Resources and General Purposes Committee.[1]

Death

Shadreck Tobaiwa succumbed to prostate cancer at his Amaveni home aged 76. He was buried at Fichtlea Cemetery on 23 July 2021.[1]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 1.2 Michael Magoronga, JUST IN: Kwekwe Deputy Mayor Tobaiwa dies, The Chronicle, Published: July 22, 2021, July 22, 2021
  2. JUST IN: Kwekwe deputy mayor’s daughter to represent MDC Alliance in by-elections, ZWNews, Published: October 11, 2020, Retrieved: July 21, 2021
