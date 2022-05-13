Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Shadreck Tobaiwa"

Page Discussion
m
 
(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 88: Line 88:
  
 
===Children===
 
===Children===
 +
'''Shadreck Tobaiwa''''s daughter [[Judith Tobaiwa]] is a politician who in '''2020''' won the [[MDC Alliance]] primary elections to represent the party in Kwekwe Central by-elections after she outpolled [[Blessing Chebundo]] and [[Henry Madzorera]]. <ref name="Z">[https://zwnews.com/just-in-kwekwe-deputy-mayors-daughter-to-represent-mdc-alliance-in-by-elections/ JUST IN: Kwekwe deputy mayor’s daughter to represent MDC Alliance in by-elections], ''ZWNews'', Published: October 11, 2020, Retrieved: July 21, 2021</ref>
  
Shadreck Tobaiwa's daughter [[Judith Tobaiwa]] is a politician who in 2020 won the MDC Alliance primary elections to represent the party in Kwekwe Central by-elections after she outpolled [[Blessing Chebundo]] and [[Henry Madzorera]].<ref name="Z">[https://zwnews.com/just-in-kwekwe-deputy-mayors-daughter-to-represent-mdc-alliance-in-by-elections/ JUST IN: Kwekwe deputy mayor’s daughter to represent MDC Alliance in by-elections], ''ZWNews'', Published: October 11, 2020, Retrieved: July 21, 2021</ref>
+
==Service / Career==
 +
'''Tobaiwa''' once served as the mayor of [[Kwekwe]] between '''2008''' and '''2013'''. '''Shadreck Tobaiwa''' was elected councillor for Ward 6 in Amaveni in '''2008''' as an [[MDC-T]] candidate. He was re-elected as councillor of the same ward in '''2018''' and was subsequently elected deputy mayor.
  
==Career==
+
'''Tobaiwa''' was chairman of the Human Resources and General Purposes Committee. <ref name="C"/>
 
 
Tobaiwa once served as the mayor of Kwekwe between 2008 and 2013. Shadreck Tobaiwa was elected councillor for Ward 6 in Amaveni in 2008 as an [[MDC-T]] candidate. He was re-elected as councillor of the same ward in 2018 and was subsequently elected deputy mayor.
 
 
 
Tobaiwa was chairperson of the Human Resources and General Purposes Committee.<ref name="C"/>
 
  
 
==Death==
 
==Death==
 
+
'''Shadreck Tobaiwa''' succumbed to prostate cancer at his Amaveni home aged 76. He was buried at Fichtlea Cemetery on '''23 July 2021'''. <ref name="C"/>
Shadreck Tobaiwa succumbed to prostate cancer at his Amaveni home aged 76. He was buried at Fichtlea Cemetery on 23 July 2021.<ref name="C"/>
 
  
 
==References==
 
==References==

Latest revision as of 08:06, 13 May 2022

Shadreck Tobaiwa
Shadreck Tobaiwa Biography
Cause of deathProstate Cancer
Resting placeFichlea Cemetery, Kwekwe
Known forBeing a politician
Political partyCitizens' Coalition for Change
Spouse(s)Margarete
ChildrenJudith Tobaiwa

Shadreck Tobaiwa was a Zimbabwean politician and a member of the MDC Alliance. At the time of his death, Tobaiwa was the deputy mayor of Kwekwe.

Background

Tobaiwa is survived by his wife Margarete, 5 children and 8 grandchildren.[1]

Children

Shadreck Tobaiwa's daughter Judith Tobaiwa is a politician who in 2020 won the MDC Alliance primary elections to represent the party in Kwekwe Central by-elections after she outpolled Blessing Chebundo and Henry Madzorera. [2]

Service / Career

Tobaiwa once served as the mayor of Kwekwe between 2008 and 2013. Shadreck Tobaiwa was elected councillor for Ward 6 in Amaveni in 2008 as an MDC-T candidate. He was re-elected as councillor of the same ward in 2018 and was subsequently elected deputy mayor.

Tobaiwa was chairman of the Human Resources and General Purposes Committee. [1]

Death

Shadreck Tobaiwa succumbed to prostate cancer at his Amaveni home aged 76. He was buried at Fichtlea Cemetery on 23 July 2021. [1]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 1.2 Michael Magoronga, JUST IN: Kwekwe Deputy Mayor Tobaiwa dies, The Chronicle, Published: July 22, 2021, July 22, 2021
  2. JUST IN: Kwekwe deputy mayor’s daughter to represent MDC Alliance in by-elections, ZWNews, Published: October 11, 2020, Retrieved: July 21, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Shadreck_Tobaiwa&oldid=117515"