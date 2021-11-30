In July 2018, Shake Chibundu was elected to Ward 14 Rushinga RDC, for Zanu PF with 867 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 14 Rushinga RDC with 867 votes, beating Tapiwa Machaka of MDC Alliance with 132 votes and Winai Hukuimwe of PRC with 40 votes, . [1]

Events

