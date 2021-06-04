Shakemore Wellington Timburwa is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur. Timburwa is the founder and chief executive officer of Parvaim Gold Holdings and co-founder of Energy Plus International. Besides being an entrepreneur, Timburwa is also a motivational speaker and philanthropist.

Career

Timburwa is the founder and chief executive officer of Parvaim Gold Holdings and co-founder of Energy Plus International.

In January 2021, Timburwa was appointed to represent Zimbabwe at the Global Chamber of Business Leaders, Young Business Leaders’ Programme. Timburwa was appointed by Nnamdi Eguaba in a letter signed by chairman Dejan Stancer.[1]

Timburwa started Energy Plus International with his personal and his mother’s savings. The company’s formalization happened in 2015 in association with a close friend, Rinos Mautsa.

He has experience working with the Italian energy consultancy expert Avant-Garde.[2]

Businesses

Energy Plus International-specialises in Liquified Petroleum Gas installations and distribution and solar electric designs.

Parvaim Gold Holdings is aligned with operations related to mining.

Infinity Farm Fresh

Awards & Honours

Shakemore Timburwa was listed among ‘100 Most Influential Young Leaders in Africa’ by Pan-African Youth Leadership.[2]

In 2021, Timburwa was one of two Zimbabweans listed on the Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list.