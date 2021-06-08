[[File:Shakemore Timburwa.jpg|thumb|Shakemore Timburwa]] '''Shakemore Wellington Timburwa''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] entrepreneur. Timburwa is the founder and chief executive officer of Parvaim Gold Holdings and co-founder of Energy Plus International. Besides being an entrepreneur, Timburwa is also a motivational speaker and philanthropist.

Shakemore Timburwa

Career

Timburwa is the founder and chief executive officer of Parvaim Gold Holdings and co-founder of Energy Plus International.

In January 2021, Timburwa was incorporated into the Global Chamber of Business Leaders (GCBL) Young Business Leaders Programme.

According to GCBL Young Leaders’ Programme’s executive director Nnamdi Egbuaba, the programme prioritises activities that align with the United Nations-declared Decade of Action, promoting the importance of the inclusion of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the business models of the future, allowing partners, members and participants to prepare themselves to be the vanguards of the future.

Egbuaba wrote to Timburwa on January 3, informing him that he would represent the Zimbabwe chapter’s interests, activities and impact, as well as casting any required votes on governance issues.[1][2]

Timburwa started Energy Plus International with his personal and his mother’s savings. The company’s formalization happened in 2015 in association with a close friend, Rinos Mautsa.

He has experience working with the Italian energy consultancy expert Avant-Garde.[3]

Businesses

Energy Plus International-specialises in Liquified Petroleum Gas installations and distribution and solar electric designs.

Parvaim Gold Holdings is aligned with operations related to mining.

Infinity Farm Fresh

Awards & Honours

Shakemore Timburwa was listed among ‘100 Most Influential Young Leaders in Africa’ by Pan-African Youth Leadership.[3]

In 2021, Timburwa was one of two Zimbabweans listed on the Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list. The other entrant was Kevin Wedding Planner.[4]