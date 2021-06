Shaleen Surtie-Richards was a South African actress well known for her role as Ester “Nenna” Willemse in the long-running hit M-Net series Egoli: Place of Gold. She also starred in hit films such as Fiela se Kind, Mama Jack, Treurgrond, and Vaselinetjie.

Death

Shaleen Surtie-Richards has died at the age of 66. Her agency confirmed on 7 June 2021. Details surrounfing her death were not released.[1]

References