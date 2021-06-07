Difference between revisions of "Shaleen Surtie-Richards"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Shaleen Surtie-Richards''' was a South African actress well known for her role as Ester “Nenna” Willemse in the long-running hit M-Net series ''Egoli: Place of Gold''....")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|(5 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
'''Shaleen Surtie-Richards''' was a South African actress well known for her role as Ester “Nenna” Willemse in the long-running hit M-Net series ''Egoli: Place of Gold''. She also starred in hit films such as Fiela se Kind, Mama Jack, Treurgrond, and Vaselinetjie.
'''Shaleen Surtie-Richards''' was a South African actress well known for her role as Ester “Nenna” Willemse in the long-running hit M-Net series ''Egoli: Place of Gold''. She also starred in hit films such as Fiela se Kind, Mama Jack, Treurgrond, and Vaselinetjie.
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
==Death==
==Death==
|−
Shaleen Surtie-Richards has died at the age of 66. Her agency confirmed on 7 June 2021
|+
Shaleen Surtie-Richards has died at the age of 66. Her agency confirmed on 7 June 2021.<ref name="TL">DEEPIKA NAIDOO AND KARISHMA THAKURDIN, [https://www.timeslive.co.za/tshisa-live/tshisa-live/2021-06-07-shaleen-surtie-richards-has-died/ Shaleen Surtie-Richards has died], ''TimesLive
|+
|+
'', Published: June 7, 2021, Retrieved: June 7, 2021</ref>
==References==
==References==
|Line 13:
|Line 104:
|keywords= Shaleen Surtie-Richards, Shaleen Surtie-Richards death, Shaleen Surtie-Richards dies, Shaleen Surtie-Richards dead, Shaleen Surtie-Richards died, Shaleen Surtie-Richards husband, Shaleen Surtie-Richards biography, Shaleen Surtie-Richards education, Shaleen Surtie-Richards films
|keywords= Shaleen Surtie-Richards, Shaleen Surtie-Richards death, Shaleen Surtie-Richards dies, Shaleen Surtie-Richards dead, Shaleen Surtie-Richards died, Shaleen Surtie-Richards husband, Shaleen Surtie-Richards biography, Shaleen Surtie-Richards education, Shaleen Surtie-Richards films
|description=
|description=
|−
|image=
|+
|image=
|image_alt= Shaleen Surtie-Richards
|image_alt= Shaleen Surtie-Richards
}}
}}
[[Category:South African Actresses]]
[[Category:South African Actresses]]
Latest revision as of 09:39, 7 June 2021
|Shaleen Surtie-Richards
Shaleen Surtie-Richards
|Born
|May 7, 1955
Upington
|Died
|June 7, 2021 (aged 66)
Cape Town
|Citizenship
|South African
|Occupation
|Years active
|1988-2021
|Known for
|Acting
Shaleen Surtie-Richards was a South African actress well known for her role as Ester “Nenna” Willemse in the long-running hit M-Net series Egoli: Place of Gold. She also starred in hit films such as Fiela se Kind, Mama Jack, Treurgrond, and Vaselinetjie.
Background
She was born in Upington on 7 May 1955.[1]
Career
Shaleen Surtie-Richards qualified as a kindergarten teacher, teaching between 1974 and 1984.[1]
Death
Shaleen Surtie-Richards has died at the age of 66. Her agency confirmed on 7 June 2021.[2] According to a report by Netwerk24, the actress was found dead in a guest house in Cape Town on 7 June 2021.
Lizz Meiring told the publication that Richards had been struggling with her health and had complications with her lungs and struggled to breathe. She however said the cause of Richard's death was unknown. Richards was in Cape Town to film scenes for the kykNET telenovela, Arendsvlei.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 Graye Morkel, Iconic SA star Shaleen Surtie-Richards, 66, has died, The Juice, Published: June 7, 2021, Retrieved: June 7, 2021
- ↑ DEEPIKA NAIDOO AND KARISHMA THAKURDIN, Shaleen Surtie-Richards has died, TimesLive, Published: June 7, 2021, Retrieved: June 7, 2021