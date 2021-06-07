Pindula

'''Shaleen Surtie-Richards''' was a South African actress well known for her role as Ester “Nenna” Willemse in the long-running hit M-Net series ''Egoli: Place of Gold''. She also starred in hit films such as Fiela se Kind, Mama Jack, Treurgrond, and Vaselinetjie.
 +
 +
==Background==
 +
 +
She was born in Upington on 7 May 1955.<ref name="TJ"/>
 +
 +
==Career==
 +
 +
Shaleen Surtie-Richards qualified as a kindergarten teacher, teaching between 1974 and 1984.<ref name="TJ"/>
  
 
==Death==
 
==Death==
  
Shaleen Surtie-Richards has died at the age of 66. Her agency confirmed on 7 June 2021. Details surrounfing her death were not released.<ref name="TL">DEEPIKA NAIDOO AND KARISHMA THAKURDIN, [https://www.timeslive.co.za/tshisa-live/tshisa-live/2021-06-07-shaleen-surtie-richards-has-died/ Shaleen Surtie-Richards has died], ''TimesLive'', Published: June 7, 2021, Retrieved: June 7, 2021</ref>
+
Shaleen Surtie-Richards has died at the age of 66. Her agency confirmed on 7 June 2021.<ref name="TL">DEEPIKA NAIDOO AND KARISHMA THAKURDIN, [https://www.timeslive.co.za/tshisa-live/tshisa-live/2021-06-07-shaleen-surtie-richards-has-died/ Shaleen Surtie-Richards has died], ''TimesLive'', Published: June 7, 2021, Retrieved: June 7, 2021</ref> According to a report by Netwerk24, the actress was found dead in a guest house in Cape Town on 7 June 2021.
 +
 
 +
[[Lizz Meiring]] told the publication that Richards had been struggling with her health and had complications with her lungs and struggled to breathe. She however said the cause of Richard's death was unknown. Richards was in Cape Town to film scenes for the kykNET telenovela, ''Arendsvlei''.<ref name="TJ">Graye Morkel, [https://www.news24.com/channel/The-Juice/News/iconic-sa-star-shaleen-surtie-richards-66-dies-20210607 Iconic SA star Shaleen Surtie-Richards, 66, has died], ''The Juice'', Published: June 7, 2021, Retrieved: June 7, 2021</ref>
  
 
==References==
 
==References==
[[Category:South African Actresses]]
 
[[Category:South African Actresses]]

Shaleen Surtie-Richards was a South African actress well known for her role as Ester “Nenna” Willemse in the long-running hit M-Net series Egoli: Place of Gold. She also starred in hit films such as Fiela se Kind, Mama Jack, Treurgrond, and Vaselinetjie.

Background

She was born in Upington on 7 May 1955.[1]

Career

Shaleen Surtie-Richards qualified as a kindergarten teacher, teaching between 1974 and 1984.[1]

Death

Shaleen Surtie-Richards has died at the age of 66. Her agency confirmed on 7 June 2021.[2] According to a report by Netwerk24, the actress was found dead in a guest house in Cape Town on 7 June 2021.

Lizz Meiring told the publication that Richards had been struggling with her health and had complications with her lungs and struggled to breathe. She however said the cause of Richard's death was unknown. Richards was in Cape Town to film scenes for the kykNET telenovela, Arendsvlei.[1]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 1.2 Graye Morkel, Iconic SA star Shaleen Surtie-Richards, 66, has died, The Juice, Published: June 7, 2021, Retrieved: June 7, 2021
  2. DEEPIKA NAIDOO AND KARISHMA THAKURDIN, Shaleen Surtie-Richards has died, TimesLive, Published: June 7, 2021, Retrieved: June 7, 2021
