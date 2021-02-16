Shalom Charamba is a Zimbabwean gospel musician. In 2020 she released her debut single Mbiri Yose.

Backgound

Shalom is the firstborn daughter of gospel musicians Olivia Charamba and Charles Charamba. Her sister Eternity Charamba is also a gospel musician.

Career

In 2020 Shalom released her debut single Mbiri Yose.[1]

References