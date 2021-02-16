Difference between revisions of "Shalom Charamba"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Shalom Charamba''' is a Zimbabwean gospel musician. In 2020 she released her debut single ''Mbiri Yose''. ==Backgound== Shalom is the firstborn daughter of gospel mus...")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(→Career)
|Line 8:
|Line 8:
In 2020 Shalom released her debut single ''Mbiri Yose''.<ref name="H">[https://www.herald.co.zw/daughters-in-charambas-footsteps/ Daughters in Charambas’ footsteps], ''The Herald'', Published: July 17, 2020, Retrieved: February 16, 2021</ref>
In 2020 Shalom released her debut single ''Mbiri Yose''.<ref name="H">[https://www.herald.co.zw/daughters-in-charambas-footsteps/ Daughters in Charambas’ footsteps], ''The Herald'', Published: July 17, 2020, Retrieved: February 16, 2021</ref>
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
==References==
==References==
Revision as of 07:50, 16 February 2021
Shalom Charamba is a Zimbabwean gospel musician. In 2020 she released her debut single Mbiri Yose.
Backgound
Shalom is the firstborn daughter of gospel musicians Olivia Charamba and Charles Charamba. Her sister Eternity Charamba is also a gospel musician.
Career
In 2020 Shalom released her debut single Mbiri Yose.[1]
Videos
References
- ↑ Daughters in Charambas’ footsteps, The Herald, Published: July 17, 2020, Retrieved: February 16, 2021