Difference between revisions of "Shalom Charamba"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(→Career)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|Line 4:
|Line 4:
Shalom is the firstborn daughter of gospel musicians [[Olivia Charamba]] and [[Charles Charamba]]. Her sister [[Eternity Charamba]] is also a gospel musician.
Shalom is the firstborn daughter of gospel musicians [[Olivia Charamba]] and [[Charles Charamba]]. Her sister [[Eternity Charamba]] is also a gospel musician.
|+
|+
|+
|+
==Career==
==Career==
Revision as of 07:55, 16 February 2021
Shalom Charamba is a Zimbabwean gospel musician. In 2020 she released her debut single Mbiri Yose.
Backgound
Shalom is the firstborn daughter of gospel musicians Olivia Charamba and Charles Charamba. Her sister Eternity Charamba is also a gospel musician.
Contacts and Social Media
- Twitter: Shalom Charamba
Career
In 2020 Shalom released her debut single Mbiri Yose.[1]
Videos
References
- ↑ Daughters in Charambas’ footsteps, The Herald, Published: July 17, 2020, Retrieved: February 16, 2021