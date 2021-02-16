Pindula

Shalom is the firstborn daughter of gospel musicians [[Olivia Charamba]] and [[Charles Charamba]]. Her sister [[Eternity Charamba]] is also a gospel musician.
 
==Contacts and Social Media==
*Twitter: [https://twitter.com/_shalo__ Shalom Charamba]
  
 
==Career==

Shalom Charamba is a Zimbabwean gospel musician. In 2020 she released her debut single Mbiri Yose.

Backgound

Shalom is the firstborn daughter of gospel musicians Olivia Charamba and Charles Charamba. Her sister Eternity Charamba is also a gospel musician.

Contacts and Social Media

Career

In 2020 Shalom released her debut single Mbiri Yose.[1]


Videos

Shalom Charamba - Mbiri Yose

References

  1. Daughters in Charambas’ footsteps, The Herald, Published: July 17, 2020, Retrieved: February 16, 2021
