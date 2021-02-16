Difference between revisions of "Shalom Charamba"
'''Shalom Charamba''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] gospel musician. In 2020 she released her debut single ''Mbiri Yose''.
==Backgound==
|keywords= Shalom Charamba, Shalom Charamba age, Shalom Charamba career, Shalom Charamba songs, Shalom Charamba new song, Shalom Charamba new music, Shalom Charamba videos
|description=
|image=
|image_alt=
}}
[[Category:Gospel Musicians]]
Latest revision as of 07:57, 16 February 2021
Shalom Charamba is a Zimbabwean gospel musician. In 2020 she released her debut single Mbiri Yose.
Backgound
Shalom is the firstborn daughter of gospel musicians Olivia Charamba and Charles Charamba. Her sister Eternity Charamba is also a gospel musician.
Contacts and Social Media
- Twitter: Shalom Charamba
Career
In 2020 Shalom released her debut single Mbiri Yose.[1]
Videos
References
- ↑ Daughters in Charambas’ footsteps, The Herald, Published: July 17, 2020, Retrieved: February 16, 2021