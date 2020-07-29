Difference between revisions of "Shame Mabvudzi"

Shame Mavhudzi (Right)

Shame “Shamie” Mabvudzi is a South African based Zimbabwean musician and song writer who broke onto music scene as part of a duo called Shame & Nathan. He owns a recording studio and a record label in Cape Town collectively called Afri Kalcha Entertainment.

Background

He grew up in Kambuzuma, Harare. Mabvudzi, who claims to be a distant relative of Mugove hit-maker Leonard Zhakata, went solo in 2003 following the relocation of his musical partner Nathan Chitenga to Germany. In the same year, he released his first solo album Hazvinei which was powered by the title track and the hit Ndamirira Ndaneta.[1]

Education

Shame attended Kambuzuma High 1 in Harare for his secondary education.

Career

He started his music career in 1996 known as Shame and Nathan with a single I do, though their breakthrough came in 2001 after Fortune Mparutsa helped them with recording and charged the $100 then. He is currently based in Cape Town, South Africa and went solo in 2003 when his friend Nathan relocated to Germany. He released his first solo album, Hazvinei which was powered by the title track and the hit Ndamirira Ndaneta.

Before going solo, Mabvudzi worked with Nathan at the advent of Urban Grooves era with the duo recording hit songs like Aripo Wangu, Ndofara, Mafaro Chete and Taidanana among others. In 2010 he released his second solo album titled The Journey that has mainly been sold online. In 2011 he worked on his third album titled African Dream and his hope was to step onto the African market with his offering. The artiste, who is also a radio presenter for an online radio station, One Afro Radio, based in United Kingdom, had belief that the 14-track album was to put him on the spotlight as a solo artiste. The album featured a number of artistes such as Mad Fisher, Rev Levi and Faith who collaborated with Mabvudzi on different songs. Popular songs are African Queen, Hlala Nam, Ndivhurire, Une Rudo and Anouya Chete.[2]

In his music career Shame has worked with the likes of Delani Makhalima, Stunner, Maskiri, Exq, Roki, Afrika Revenge, Kelly Rusike and he has also shared the stage with the likes of Tanga Wekwa Sando, the late Simon Chimbetu, Andy Brown and Betty Makaya.[2]

Discography

Hazvinei (2003)

The Journey (2010)

African Dream (2011)

References