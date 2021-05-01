Difference between revisions of "Shamiso Mosaka"
Shamiso Mosaka is a South African television personality. She is the daughter of media personality Azania Masoka.
Career
In 2021, Shamiso joined MTV Base’s Culture Squad <as a VJ alongside Uncle Vinny.[1]
