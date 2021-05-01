Shamiso Mosaka is a South African television personality. She is the daughter of media personality Azania Masoka.

Career

In 2021, Shamiso joined MTV Base’s Culture Squad <as a VJ alongside Uncle Vinny.[1]

Videos

Pictures

STORY TIME : HE REFUSED TO LEAVE

GETTING MY BIGGEST TATTOO

A WEEK IN MY LIFE

Discussing Popeyeism ft. Landzygama