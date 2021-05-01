Pindula

{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rNDXW8Rugxs||| STORY TIME : HE REFUSED TO LEAVE|}}

Shamiso Mosaka is a South African television personality. She is the daughter of media personality Azania Masoka.

Career

In 2021, Shamiso joined MTV Base’s Culture Squad <as a VJ alongside Uncle Vinny.[1]

Videos

STORY TIME : HE REFUSED TO LEAVE
GETTING MY BIGGEST TATTOO
A WEEK IN MY LIFE
Discussing Popeyeism ft. Landzygama

References

  1. Mahlohonolo Magadla, 7 things to know about Uncle Vinny – the teenager who filled up Braamfontein, True Love, Published: April 26, 2021, Retrieved: April 28, 2021
