Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Shamiso Mosaka"

Page Discussion
 
(3 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
'''Shamiso Mosaka''' is a South African television personality. She is the daughter of media personality [[Azania Masoka]].
+
[[File:Shamiso-.jpg|thumb|Shamiso Mosaka]] '''Shamiso Mosaka''' is a South African television personality. She is the daughter of media personality [[Azania Mosaka]].
  
 
==Career==
 
==Career==
  
In 2021, Shamiso joined MTV Base’s Culture Squad <as a VJ alongside [[Uncle Vinny]].<ref name="TL">Mahlohonolo Magadla, [https://www.news24.com/truelove/celebrity/7-things-to-know-about-uncle-vinny-the-teenager-who-filled-up-braamfontein-20210426 7 things to know about Uncle Vinny – the teenager who filled up Braamfontein], ''True Love'', Published: April 26, 2021, Retrieved: April 28, 2021</ref>
+
In 2021, Shamiso joined MTV Base’s Culture Squad as a VJ alongside [[Uncle Vinny]].<ref name="TL">Mahlohonolo Magadla, [https://www.news24.com/truelove/celebrity/7-things-to-know-about-uncle-vinny-the-teenager-who-filled-up-braamfontein-20210426 7 things to know about Uncle Vinny – the teenager who filled up Braamfontein], ''True Love'', Published: April 26, 2021, Retrieved: April 28, 2021</ref>
 +
 
 +
==Pictures==
 +
<gallery>
 +
Shamiso Mosaka.jpg|Shamiso Mosaka
 +
Shamiso-Mosaka.jpg|Shamiso Mosaka
 +
Shamiso-.jpg|Shamiso Mosaka
 +
Shamiso.jpg|Shamiso Mosaka wearing a bikini
 +
Shamiso-Mosaka .jpg|Shamiso Mosaka
 +
Shamiso Mosaka-.jpg|Shamiso Mosaka posing
 +
</gallery>
  
 
==Videos==
 
==Videos==
Line 22: Line 32:
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|keywords= Shamiso Mosaka, Shamiso Mosaka biography, Shamiso Mosaka boyfriend, Shamiso Mosaka age
 
|keywords= Shamiso Mosaka, Shamiso Mosaka biography, Shamiso Mosaka boyfriend, Shamiso Mosaka age
|description=  
+
|description= Shamiso Mosaka is a South African television personality. She is the daughter of media personality Azania Mosaka.
|image=  
+
|image= Shamiso-.jpg
|image_alt=  
+
|image_alt= Shamiso-Mosaka .jpg
 
}}
 
}}
 +
 
[[Category:South African Celebrities]]
 
[[Category:South African Celebrities]]

Latest revision as of 08:34, 1 May 2021

Shamiso Mosaka

Shamiso Mosaka is a South African television personality. She is the daughter of media personality Azania Mosaka.

Career

In 2021, Shamiso joined MTV Base’s Culture Squad as a VJ alongside Uncle Vinny.[1]

Pictures

  • Shamiso Mosaka

  • Shamiso Mosaka

  • Shamiso Mosaka

  • Shamiso Mosaka wearing a bikini

  • Shamiso Mosaka

  • Shamiso Mosaka posing

Videos

STORY TIME : HE REFUSED TO LEAVE
GETTING MY BIGGEST TATTOO
A WEEK IN MY LIFE
Discussing Popeyeism ft. Landzygama

References

  1. Mahlohonolo Magadla, 7 things to know about Uncle Vinny – the teenager who filled up Braamfontein, True Love, Published: April 26, 2021, Retrieved: April 28, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Shamiso_Mosaka&oldid=103162"