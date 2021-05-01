Difference between revisions of "Shamiso Mosaka"
Shamiso Mosaka is a South African television personality. She is the daughter of media personality Azania Mosaka.
Career
In 2021, Shamiso joined MTV Base’s Culture Squad as a VJ alongside Uncle Vinny.[1]
Pictures
Videos
References
- ↑ Mahlohonolo Magadla, 7 things to know about Uncle Vinny – the teenager who filled up Braamfontein, True Love, Published: April 26, 2021, Retrieved: April 28, 2021