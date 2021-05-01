[[File:Shamiso-.jpg|thumb|Shamiso Mosaka]] '''Shamiso Mosaka''' is a South African television personality. She is the daughter of media personality [[Azania Mosaka ]].

In 2021, Shamiso joined MTV Base’s Culture Squad < as a VJ alongside [[Uncle Vinny]].<ref name="TL">Mahlohonolo Magadla, [https://www.news24.com/truelove/celebrity/7-things-to-know-about-uncle-vinny-the-teenager-who-filled-up-braamfontein-20210426 7 things to know about Uncle Vinny – the teenager who filled up Braamfontein], ''True Love'', Published: April 26, 2021, Retrieved: April 28, 2021</ref>

