Attracted by stories (Portuguese and local) and numerous old workings, prospectors moved to the area. In ''' 1895 ''' , gold was re-discovered, leading to the first white settlement. Most were killed in one attack during the [[First Chimurenga]]. [[ Shamva Gold Mine ]] was opened ''' 1908 ''' - ''' 1930 ''' . There was perhaps more speculation than actual gold found. In ''' 1927 ''' , 3500 workers struck for better pay. One of the first, and most significant, demonstrations of the power of black labour.

Attracted by stories (Portuguese and local) and numerous old workings, prospectors moved to the area. In 1895, gold was re-discovered, leading to the first white settlement. Most were killed in one attack during the [[First Chimurenga]]. Shamva Gold Mine was opened 1908 - 1930. There was perhaps more speculation than actual gold found. In 1927, 3500 workers struck for better pay. One of the first, and most significant, demonstrations of the power of black labour.

'''Shamva''' is a Town located in the [[ Mazowe ]] Valley, 80km NE of Harare, in [[Mashonaland Central Province]]. It is the terminus of the Mazowe Valley railway, and has a direct road link with Harare. The name is said to mean "friendliness". Another story is the name ''' Shamva ''' is derived from Tsamvi, a tree common in that region. Early settlers could not pronounce Tsamvi hence changed it to ''' Shamva ''' . It was called Abercorn until ''' 1913 ''' .<ref name = ''ZimFieldGuide''> [http://zimfieldguide.com/mashonaland-central/shamva], ''ZimFieldGuide'' Retrieved 21 August 2019.</ref>

'''Shamva''' is a Town located in the Mazowe Valley, 80km NE of Harare, in [[Mashonaland Central Province]]. It is the terminus of the Mazowe Valley railway, and has a direct road link with Harare. The name is said to mean "friendliness". Another story is the name Shamva is derived from Tsamvi, a tree common in that region. Early settlers could not pronounce Tsamvi hence changed it to Shamva. It was called Abercorn until 1913.<ref name = ''ZimFieldGuide''> [http://zimfieldguide.com/mashonaland-central/shamva], ''ZimFieldGuide'' Retrieved 21 August 2019.</ref>



Shamva is a Town located in the Mazowe Valley, 80km NE of Harare, in Mashonaland Central Province. It is the terminus of the Mazowe Valley railway, and has a direct road link with Harare. The name is said to mean "friendliness". Another story is the name Shamva is derived from Tsamvi, a tree common in that region. Early settlers could not pronounce Tsamvi hence changed it to Shamva. It was called Abercorn until 1913.[1]

Location

17° 19′S, 31° 34′E. Altitude 970m.

History

Attracted by stories (Portuguese and local) and numerous old workings, prospectors moved to the area. In 1895, gold was re-discovered, leading to the first white settlement. Most were killed in one attack during the First Chimurenga. Shamva Gold Mine was opened 1908 - 1930. There was perhaps more speculation than actual gold found. In 1927, 3500 workers struck for better pay. One of the first, and most significant, demonstrations of the power of black labour.

Other information

Gold and nickle is found in the area.

Cotton, maize, soyabeans and tobacco are the major crops.

Population

The Rhodesian Census of 1969 put the population at 720 African, 63 European, and 2 Coloureds for a total of 780.

According to the 1982 Population Census, the village had a population of 4,617.

It is now home to about 10,317.

The main schools in the area are Wadzanai Primary School and Wadzanai Secondary School which are run by the Shamva district council.[2]

See Wadzanai High School.



Further Reading

[3]

[4]

[5]











References