Shamwari Yemwanasikana is a community based, non-governmental organization founded by Ekenia Chifamba which seeks to promote the rights and empowerment of the girl child in the home, school and community. The organisation states that it seeks to empower, advocate with the girls and seek redress for girls’ rights when they are violated.





Origins

The organisation is a registered Private Voluntary Organisation (PVO 32/18) under the legal laws in Zimbabwe.

Structure and Accountability

The non-governmental organisation has offices in Chitungwiza, Harare and Murewa.

Shamwari Yemwanasikana offers five comprehensive services through its five departments. The organisation’s departments are

Girls Empowerment and Advocacy

Communications

Girls Protection and Support Services

Community Development

Girls Empowerment

The organisation also offers five services in each department. The services offered are psychosocial support, economic empowerment, advocacy, capacity building and Sexual and Reproductive Health education.[1]

Staff

Shamwari Yemwanasikana has 14 employees with over 150 volunteers across all areas of operation in Mashonaland East Province and Mashonaland West as well as Harare Province. [1]

Campaigns

They are constructing girls empowerment centres in Seke Rural and Murehwa.[1]

References