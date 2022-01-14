|description= Sharon Chideu popularly known as Maggie - the character she plays in Bustop TV is a Zimbabwean actress, filmmaker, scriptwriter, journalist, standup comedienne and MC

'''Sharon Shamiso Chideu''' popularly known as ''Magi'' (the character she plays in the popular comedy show, [[Bustop TV]]) is a Zimbabwean actress, filmmaker, scriptwriter, journalist, standup comedienne and MC. She is most known for her role in the Bustop TV show where she is one of the two female comedians, the other being [[Samantha "Gonyet" Kureya]].

Background

Sharon Chideu was born in Harare at Mbuya Nehanda maternity hospital in 1991. She is the oldest in a family of 5.

Children

She has a daughter.[1] In January 2022, it was reported that she was pregnant with a son named Reece.

Education

She attended 2 primary schools, Godfrey Huggins in Marondera from grade 1 to 3 then later Alfred Beit in Harare from grade 4 to 7.

Sharon Chideu did her secondary education at Harare Girls High School where she was a part of the English drama club. She competed in the Allied Arts drama competitions, performing a monologue as lady Macbeth.

She moved to Trust Academy for her A-Levels in 2008, and then later to ZDECCO in 2009.

Career

After taking a gap year Chideu started studying Directing and script Writing at Zimbabwe Film And Television School In Southern Africa (Ziftessa) in Harare. She attained a Diploma in filmmaking. She studied alongside Lucky Aaroni, Rolland Lunga and Admire Kuzhangaira whom she later joined after the trio started an internet comedy show, P.O Box.

While she was studying she secured a role in a ZBC TV drama, Shadows, which was her first professional job in the film industry in Zimbabwe.

Chideu has said of her entry into internet comedy:

I didn't set out to be a stand-up comedian, nor any type of comedian for that matter. Never thought I was cut out for that. What happened was I saw that former classmates of mine from the film school (Ziftessa) (Lucky Aaroni, Rolland Lunga and Admire Kuzhangaira) had set up P.O. Box and I got in touch with them. I was fresh out of SA where I had stayed for a year and needed a job. I told them I wanted to be a part of the team and eventually it happed.

Lunga and Kuzhangaira soon left the P.O. Box show however to start their own show which they named P.O. Box Reloaded. Aaroni and Godknows Homwe established Bustop TV soon after and the crew was joined by Prosper Ngomashi.

In addition to Shadows, Chideu also featured in some short films and other ZBC TV soaps including Sins of the father.

Chideu has said she dreams of setting up a kids' talent agency in the future.

Chideu has said she is inspired by Anne Kansime, Ellen DeGeneres, Danai Gurira, Tiffany Hardish and Tsitsi Dangarembga.

"I've always eyed Tsitsi Dangarembga and said to myself "she done it and is still doing it, big, why can't I?". Oh and I have a crazy fantasy of one day working on a movie with Will Smith and Jackie Chan

Arrest Over Wearing ZRP Uniforms Without Clearance

In February 2019, Maggie and fellow comedian Gonyeti were arrested. The duo's arrest made headlines as speculation was rife that they were arrested for a skit they did in which they argued who will be better to take over without specifying names between a younger leader and an older leader.[2] The Police however fined them for wearing clothes that resembled ZRP uniforms without first clearance from the ZRP in a 2016 skit. The law under which they were fined reads:

Wearing of uniforms, badges, etc. of Police Force Any person who wears any uniforms or distinctive badge or button of the Police Force or anything which might reasonably be mistaken for any such uniform, badge or button as to be likely to deceive, shall, unless— (a) he is a member of the Police Force entitled by reason of his appointment, rank or designation to wear such uniform, badge or button; or (b) he has been granted permission by the Commissioner to wear such uniform, badge or button; be guilty of an offence and liable to a fine not exceeding level five or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months or to both such fine and such imprisonment.

Awards

Chiedu was the winner of the Zimbabwe International Women's Awards (ZIWA) People's choice award in 2016.

In 2018 she was a NAMA] Outstanding comedian nominee.

Popular Videos

Entrepreneurship

Pictures

Chideu in a Bustop TV skit

Chideu at an awards show

Personal Life

Chideu has said she loves music and dancing and dreams of directing music videos.