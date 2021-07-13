Pindula

'''Sharon Dee''' real name '''Hlengiwe Dlamini''' is a South African musician and age. She was married to [[Peter Ndlovu]].
  
==Career==
  
===Gospel Music===
  
She released her debut gospel album titled ''Ungophakemeyo''.

Sharon Dee
Sharon Dee
BornHlengiwe Dlamini
(1973-02-25) February 25, 1973 (age 48)
Durban
ResidenceUnited Kingdom
Other namesHlengiwe Ndlovu


Sharon Dee real name Hlengiwe Dlamini is a South African musician and age. She was married to Peter Ndlovu.

Career

Gospel Music

She released her debut gospel album titled Ungophakemeyo.

