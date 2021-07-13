Difference between revisions of "Sharon Dee"
Revision as of 16:25, 13 July 2021
|Sharon Dee
|Born
|Hlengiwe Dlamini
February 25, 1973
Durban
|Residence
|United Kingdom
|Other names
|Hlengiwe Ndlovu
Sharon Dee real name Hlengiwe Dlamini is a South African musician and age. She was married to Peter Ndlovu.
Career
Gospel Music
She released her debut gospel album titled Ungophakemeyo.