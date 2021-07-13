Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Sharon Dee"

Page Discussion
m
 
(4 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 35: Line 35:
  
  
'''Sharon Dee''' real name '''Hlengiwe Dlamini''' is a South African musician and age. She was married to [[Peter Ndlovu]].
+
'''Sharon Dee''' real name '''Hlengiwe Dlamini''' is a South African musician. She was married to [[Peter Ndlovu]].
  
 
==Career==
 
==Career==
Line 42: Line 42:
  
 
She released her debut gospel album titled ''Ungophakemeyo''.
 
She released her debut gospel album titled ''Ungophakemeyo''.
 +
 +
==References==
 +
<references/>
 +
 +
{{#seo:
 +
|title= Sharon Dee: Marriage To Peter Ndlovu, Children, Albums -Pindula, Local Knowledge
 +
|title_mode=replace
 +
|keywords= Sharon Dee, Sharon Dee Peter Ndlovu, Sharon Dee South Africa, Sharon Dee Albums, Sharon Dee Children
 +
|description= Sharon Dee real name Hlengiwe Dlamini is a South African musician. She was married to Peter Ndlovu.
 +
|image= Sharon_Dee.jpg
 +
|image_alt= Sharon Dee
 +
}}

Latest revision as of 16:30, 13 July 2021

Sharon Dee
Sharon Dee
BornHlengiwe Dlamini
(1973-02-25) February 25, 1973 (age 48)
Durban
ResidenceUnited Kingdom
Other namesHlengiwe Ndlovu


Sharon Dee real name Hlengiwe Dlamini is a South African musician. She was married to Peter Ndlovu.

Career

Gospel Music

She released her debut gospel album titled Ungophakemeyo.

References


Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Sharon_Dee&oldid=108028"