Latest revision as of 16:30, 13 July 2021
|Sharon Dee
|Born
|Hlengiwe Dlamini
February 25, 1973
Durban
|Residence
|United Kingdom
|Other names
|Hlengiwe Ndlovu
Sharon Dee real name Hlengiwe Dlamini is a South African musician. She was married to Peter Ndlovu.
Career
Gospel Music
She released her debut gospel album titled Ungophakemeyo.
References