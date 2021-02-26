Pindula

'''Sharon Kadewere''' is the wife of [[Zimbabwean]] footballer [[Tino Kadewere]].
[[File:Sharon Kadewere.jpg|thumb|Sharon Kadewere]] '''Sharon Kadewere''' is the wife of [[Zimbabwean]] footballer [[Tino Kadewere]].
  
 
==Background==

Husband

She married Tino Kadewere in 2015.[1]

Children

In 2019 the couple welcomed their second child, a son they named Khameel Philana Kadewere.[1]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Tino Kadewere & His Wife Before the Fame, Zimbolebs, Published: December 6, 2020, Retrieved: February 26, 2021
