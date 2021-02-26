Difference between revisions of "Sharon Kadewere"
'''Sharon Kadewere''' is the wife of [[Zimbabwean]] footballer [[Tino Kadewere]].
Revision as of 16:14, 26 February 2021
Sharon Kadewere is the wife of Zimbabwean footballer Tino Kadewere.
Background
Husband
She married Tino Kadewere in 2015.[1]
Children
In 2019 the couple welcomed their second child, a son they named Khameel Philana Kadewere.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Tino Kadewere & His Wife Before the Fame, Zimbolebs, Published: December 6, 2020, Retrieved: February 26, 2021