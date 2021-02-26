[[Category:Zimbabweans in the Diaspora]]

Sharon Kadewere

Sharon Kadewere is the wife of Zimbabwean footballer Tino Kadewere.

Background

Husband

She married Tino Kadewere in 2015.[1]

Children

In 2019 the couple welcomed their second child, a son they named Khameel Philana Kadewere.[1]