Difference between revisions of "Sharon Kadewere"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 18:
|Line 18:
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Sharon Kadewere, Sharon Kadewere husband, Sharon Kadewere age, Sharon Kadewere children, Tino Kadewere wife
|keywords= Sharon Kadewere, Sharon Kadewere husband, Sharon Kadewere age, Sharon Kadewere children, Tino Kadewere wife
|−
|description=
|+
|description=
|−
|image=
|+
|image=
|image_alt=
|image_alt=
}}
}}
[[Category:Zimbabweans in the Diaspora]]
[[Category:Zimbabweans in the Diaspora]]
Latest revision as of 16:15, 26 February 2021
Sharon Kadewere is the wife of Zimbabwean footballer Tino Kadewere.
Background
Husband
She married Tino Kadewere in 2015.[1]
Children
In 2019 the couple welcomed their second child, a son they named Khameel Philana Kadewere.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Tino Kadewere & His Wife Before the Fame, Zimbolebs, Published: December 6, 2020, Retrieved: February 26, 2021