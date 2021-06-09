Difference between revisions of "Sharon Kadewere"
In 2019 the couple welcomed their second child, a son they named Khameel Philana Kadewere.<ref name="Z"/>
==References==
Latest revision as of 07:54, 9 June 2021
Sharon Kadewere is the wife of Zimbabwean footballer Tino Kadewere.
Background
Husband
She married Tino Kadewere in 2015.[1]
Children
In 2019 the couple welcomed their second child, a son they named Khameel Philana Kadewere.[1]
Fashion Label
On 5 June 2021, Sharon Kadewere unveiled her fashion label “Moon-Fairy” at the Golden Conifer (Italian Sports Club) in Harare. Her theme consisted of “PrettyRed”, “Invito”, “Surbella”, “Lagonsa” and the signature look “Moon Fairy”. The designer garments ranged from wedding gowns to bridesmaids dresses, cocktail party outfits, executive look, wedding guest dresses and fancy-elite casuals.[2]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Tino Kadewere & His Wife Before the Fame, Zimbolebs, Published: December 6, 2020, Retrieved: February 26, 2021
- ↑ Tafadzwa Zimoyo, Kadewere’s wife unveils fashion label, The Herald, Published: June 7, 2021, Retrieved: June 9, 2021