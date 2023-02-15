Sharon Kadewere

Sharon Kadewere is the wife of Zimbabwean footballer Tino Kadewere.

Background

Husband

She married Tino Kadewere in 2015.[1]

Children

In 2019 the couple welcomed their second child, a son they named Khameel Philana Kadewere.[1]

Fashion Label

On 5 June 2021, Sharon Kadewere unveiled her fashion label “Moon-Fairy” at the Golden Conifer (Italian Sports Club) in Harare. Her theme consisted of “PrettyRed”, “Invito”, “Surbella”, “Lagonsa” and the signature look “Moon Fairy”. The designer garments ranged from wedding gowns to bridesmaids dresses, cocktail party outfits, executive look, wedding guest dresses and fancy-elite casuals.[2]