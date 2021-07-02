Sharon Manyonganise Cherayi is a Zimbabwean gospel musician. She was part of Zimpraise together with her husband Ellard Cherayi. The couple founded the gospel music ensemble New Dawn.

Background

Husband

Ellard Cherayi

Career

Manyonganise recorded her debut eight-track album titled Rudo RwaJesu in which she featured Sebastain Magacha.[1]

References