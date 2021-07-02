Difference between revisions of "Sharon Manyonganise"
Sharon Manyonganise Cherayi is a Zimbabwean gospel musician. She was part of Zimpraise together with her husband Ellard Cherayi. The couple founded the gospel music ensemble New Dawn.
Background
Husband
Ellard Cherayi
Career
Manyonganise recorded her debut eight-track album titled Rudo RwaJesu in which she featured Sebastain Magacha.[1]
References
- ↑ EMMANUEL MBONA, Zimpraise naturing teens, NewsDay, Published: October 20, 2012, Retrieved: July 2, 2021