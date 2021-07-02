|description= Sharon Manyonganise Cherayi is a Zimbabwean gospel musician. She was part of Zimpraise together with her husband Ellard Cherayi. The couple founded the gospel music ensemble New Dawn.

Manyonganise recorded her debut eight-track album titled ''Rudo RwaJesu'' in which she featured [[ Sebastian Magacha]].<ref name="ND">EMMANUEL MBONA, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2012/10/zimpraise-naturing-teens/ Zimpraise naturing teens], ''NewsDay'', Published: October 20, 2012, Retrieved: July 2, 2021</ref>

Sharon Manyonganise Cherayi is a Zimbabwean gospel musician. She was part of Zimpraise together with her husband Ellard Cherayi. The couple founded the gospel music ensemble New Dawn.

Background

Husband

Ellard Cherayi

Career

References