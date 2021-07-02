Difference between revisions of "Sharon Manyonganise"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Sharon Manyonganise Cherayi''' is a Zimbabwean gospel musician. She was part of Zimpraise together with her husband Ellard Cherayi. The couple founded the gospe...")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→Career)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 9:
|Line 9:
==Career==
==Career==
|−
Manyonganise recorded her debut eight-track album titled ''Rudo RwaJesu'' in which she featured [[
|+
Manyonganise recorded her debut eight-track album titled ''Rudo RwaJesu'' in which she featured [[Magacha]].<ref name="ND">EMMANUEL MBONA, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2012/10/zimpraise-naturing-teens/ Zimpraise naturing teens], ''NewsDay'', Published: October 20, 2012, Retrieved: July 2, 2021</ref>
==References==
==References==
|Line 18:
|Line 18:
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Sharon Manyonganise
|keywords= Sharon Manyonganise
|−
|description=
|+
|description=
|image=
|image=
|image_alt= Sharon Manyonganise
|image_alt= Sharon Manyonganise
Revision as of 10:40, 2 July 2021
Sharon Manyonganise Cherayi is a Zimbabwean gospel musician. She was part of Zimpraise together with her husband Ellard Cherayi. The couple founded the gospel music ensemble New Dawn.
Background
Husband
Ellard Cherayi
Career
Manyonganise recorded her debut eight-track album titled Rudo RwaJesu in which she featured Sebastian Magacha.[1]
References
- ↑ EMMANUEL MBONA, Zimpraise naturing teens, NewsDay, Published: October 20, 2012, Retrieved: July 2, 2021