Latest revision as of 10:55, 2 July 2021
Sharon Manyonganise Cherayi is a Zimbabwean gospel musician. She was part of Zimpraise together with her husband Ellard Cherayi. The couple founded the gospel music ensemble New Dawn.
Background
Husband
Ellard Cherayi
Ellard Cherayi and Sharon Manyonganise tied the knot on Sunday 10 December 2017 at a venue in Harare.[1]
Career
Manyonganise recorded her debut eight-track album titled Rudo RwaJesu in which she featured Sebastian Magacha.[2] As a member of Zimpraise, Sharon Manyonganise sang the hit Sungano remix.
Discography
Albums
- Rudo RwaJesu
References
- ↑ IN PICS: Ellard &Sharon tie the knot, Zimbo Jam, Published: December 14, 2017, Retrieved: July 2, 2021
- ↑ EMMANUEL MBONA, Zimpraise naturing teens, NewsDay, Published: October 20, 2012, Retrieved: July 2, 2021