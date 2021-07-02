Manyonganise recorded her debut eight-track album titled ''Rudo RwaJesu'' in which she featured [[Sebastian Magacha]].<ref name="ND">EMMANUEL MBONA, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2012/10/zimpraise-naturing-teens/ Zimpraise naturing teens], ''NewsDay'', Published: October 20, 2012, Retrieved: July 2, 2021</ref> As a member of [[Zimpraise]], Sharon Manyonganise sang the hit ''Sungano remix''.

Manyonganise recorded her debut eight-track album titled ''Rudo RwaJesu'' in which she featured [[Sebastian Magacha]].<ref name="ND">EMMANUEL MBONA, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2012/10/zimpraise-naturing-teens/ Zimpraise naturing teens], ''NewsDay'', Published: October 20, 2012, Retrieved: July 2, 2021</ref>

Ellard Cherayi and Sharon Manyonganise tied the knot on Sunday 10 December 2017 at a venue in [[Harare]].<ref name="ZJ">[https://www.zimbojam.com/pics-ellard-sharon-tie-knot/ IN PICS: Ellard &Sharon tie the knot], ''Zimbo Jam'', Published: December 14, 2017, Retrieved: July 2, 2021</ref>

Sharon Manyonganise Cherayi is a Zimbabwean gospel musician. She was part of Zimpraise together with her husband Ellard Cherayi. The couple founded the gospel music ensemble New Dawn.

Background

Husband

Ellard Cherayi

Ellard Cherayi and Sharon Manyonganise tied the knot on Sunday 10 December 2017 at a venue in Harare.[1]

Career

Manyonganise recorded her debut eight-track album titled Rudo RwaJesu in which she featured Sebastian Magacha.[2] As a member of Zimpraise, Sharon Manyonganise sang the hit Sungano remix.

Discography

Albums

Rudo RwaJesu