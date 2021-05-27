Difference between revisions of "Shashane Secondary School"
Latest revision as of 07:53, 27 May 2021
Shashane Secondary School (also, Shashane Adventist High School) is in Kezi, Matabeleland South Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: P.Bag 512, Kezi.
Telephone: 082-359, +263 77 795 8800. 0282 459, 0282 359.
Cell:
Email:
Web: http://www.shashaneadventist.ac/, Facebok https://www.facebook.com/Shashane-Adventist-High-School-105044801298920/
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.