Shashl is a Zimbabwean RnB musician. She is signed with Universal Music Group.
Background
Shashl was born Ashleigh Moyo. She is the daughter of former Health minister Obadiah Moyo.[1] She has a sister named Sherris.[2]
Career
She released her debut single “No More” in 2017.[3] In 2018 she released her first single 'Blow it in the Wind" under the major recording label, Universal Music. Shashl became the first Zimbabwean female musician to get signed under Universal Music Group Africa. [4]
Awards
In 2018 Shashl, who was nominated at the 2018 edition of the African Magazine Muzik Awards (Afrimma) in the Best Female Southern Africa category.[4]
Trivia
- In an interview she said her stage name Shashl came from her mother who used to confuse her and her sister whose name is Sherris. Shashl said her mother would randomly call her Shashly.
- She can play the guitar, mbira, drums, violin, flute, saxophone and marimba.[2]
References
- ↑ Sky is the limit for Shashl, NewsDay, published December 6, 2018, retrieved: April 19, 2019
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Meet Shashl: The Rising Artist Who’s Changing The R&B Game, Expose Magazine, published: August 1, 2017, retrieved: April 19, 2019
- ↑ R’n’B singer Shashl strikes big deal , Herald, published: January 19, 2018, retrieved: April 19, 2019
- ↑ 4.0 4.1 Zimtainment, Zimtainment, published: August 6, 2018, retrieved: April 19, 2019