* She can play the guitar, mbira, drums, violin, flute, saxophone and marimba.<ref name="Exp"/>

She can play the guitar, mbira, drums, violin, flute, saxophone and marimba.<ref name="Exp"/>

* In an interview she said her stage name Shashl came from her mother who used to confuse her and her sister whose name is Sherris. Shashl said her mother would randomly call her Shashly.

In an interview she said her stage name Shashl came from her mother who used to confuse her and her sister whose name is Sherris. Shashl said her mother would randomly call her Shashly.

Shashl is a Zimbabwean RnB musician. She is signed with Universal Music Group.

Background

Shashl was born Ashleigh Moyo. She is the daughter of former Health minister Obadiah Moyo.[1] She has a sister named Sherris.[2]

Career

She released her debut single “No More” in 2017.[3] In 2018 she released her first single 'Blow it in the Wind" under the major recording label, Universal Music. Shashl became the first Zimbabwean female musician to get signed under Universal Music Group Africa. [4]

Awards

In 2018 Shashl, who was nominated at the 2018 edition of the African Magazine Muzik Awards (Afrimma) in the Best Female Southern Africa category.[4]

Trivia

In an interview she said her stage name Shashl came from her mother who used to confuse her and her sister whose name is Sherris. Shashl said her mother would randomly call her Shashly.

She can play the guitar, mbira, drums, violin, flute, saxophone and marimba.[2]

References



