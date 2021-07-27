Difference between revisions of "Shashl"
Shashl is a Zimbabwean RnB musician. She became Zimbabwe's first female musician to be signed by Universal Music Group.
Background
Shashl was born Ashleigh Moyo. She is the daughter of former Health minister Obadiah Moyo.[1] She has a sister named Sherris.[2]
Career
She released her debut single No More in 2017.[3] In 2018 she released her first single Blow it in the Wind under the major recording label, Universal Music. Shashl became the first Zimbabwean female musician to get signed under Universal Music Group Africa. [4]
In July 2021 she released Ghetto Buddies under Chillspot Records.
Assault Case
In 2019, Shashl was reportedly assaulted by Godfrey Utsiwegota at Pablo’s Night Club.
Utsiwegota was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Learnmore Mapiye who released him on free bail. Utsiwegota was released on free bail because he had come to court but failed to appear in court because Shashl did not attend court as expected.
Allegations are that Shashl was recording at Pablo’s studio around 11pm and as she left the club and walked towards her car, she was assaulted by Utsiwegota’s alleged accomplice Ovio Mgijima who went on the run.
Utsiwegota allegedly joined in the assault and the two fought Shashl until she lost consciousness.[5]
Awards
In 2018 Shashl, who was nominated at the 2018 edition of the African Magazine Muzik Awards (Afrimma) in the Best Female Southern Africa category.[4]
Trivia
- In an interview she said her stage name Shashl came from her mother who used to confuse her and her sister whose name is Sherris. Shashl said her mother would randomly call her Shashly.
- She can play the guitar, mbira, drums, violin, flute, saxophone and marimba.[2]
Videos
Pictures
References
- ↑ Sky is the limit for Shashl, NewsDay, published December 6, 2018, retrieved: April 19, 2019
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Meet Shashl: The Rising Artist Who’s Changing The R&B Game, Expose Magazine, published: August 1, 2017, retrieved: April 19, 2019
- ↑ R’n’B singer Shashl strikes big deal , Herald, published: January 19, 2018, retrieved: April 19, 2019
- ↑ 4.0 4.1 Zimtainment, Zimtainment, published: August 6, 2018, retrieved: April 19, 2019
- ↑ MUSICIAN SHASHL ASSAULTED, H-Metro, Published: August 2, 2019, Retrieved: July 27, 2021