*She can play the guitar, mbira, drums, violin, flute, saxophone and marimba.<ref name="Exp"/>

*In an interview she said her stage name Shashl came from her mother who used to confuse her and her sister whose name is Sherris. Shashl said her mother would randomly call her Shashly.

In 2018 Shashl, who was nominated at the 2018 edition of the African Magazine Muzik Awards (Afrimma) in the Best Female Southern Africa category.<ref name="Zim"/>

Shashl is a Zimbabwean RnB musician. She became Zimbabwe's first female musician to be signed by Universal Music Group.

Background

Shashl was born Ashleigh Moyo. She is the daughter of former Health minister Obadiah Moyo.[1] She has a sister named Sherris.[2]

Career

She released her debut single No More in 2017.[3] In 2018 she released her first single Blow it in the Wind under the major recording label, Universal Music. Shashl became the first Zimbabwean female musician to get signed under Universal Music Group Africa. [4]

In July 2021 she released Ghetto Buddies under Chillspot Records.

Assault Case

In 2019, Shashl was reportedly assaulted by Godfrey Utsiwegota at Pablo’s Night Club.

Utsiwegota was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Learnmore Mapiye who released him on free bail. Utsiwegota was released on free bail because he had come to court but failed to appear in court because Shashl did not attend court as expected.

Allegations are that Shashl was recording at Pablo’s studio around 11pm and as she left the club and walked towards her car, she was assaulted by Utsiwegota’s alleged accomplice Ovio Mgijima who went on the run.

Utsiwegota allegedly joined in the assault and the two fought Shashl until she lost consciousness.[5]

Awards

In 2018 Shashl, who was nominated at the 2018 edition of the African Magazine Muzik Awards (Afrimma) in the Best Female Southern Africa category.[4]

Trivia

In an interview she said her stage name Shashl came from her mother who used to confuse her and her sister whose name is Sherris. Shashl said her mother would randomly call her Shashly.

She can play the guitar, mbira, drums, violin, flute, saxophone and marimba.[2]

Leaked Nudes

Shashl accused her estranged lover DJ Levels of leaking their bedroom tape revenge.[6]

The tape and pictures trended on social media platforms in late November 2022.

She claimed that Levels had leaked the sex tape because she told him that she doesn’t want to be with him anymore.

Shashl also said it was not the first time that Levels had leaked their private pictures.

She claimed he once leaked a video of them kissing after she wanted to break up with him sometime in 2022.

Shashl claimed that Levels has been physically and verbally abusing her, saying he would beat her up or shout at her if she doesn’t pick up his calls and at one point was left with bruises after he brutally assaulted her.

Videos

Pictures

