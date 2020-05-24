Difference between revisions of "Shastro Mburayi"
From Pindula
|
TendaiMoyo (talk | contribs)
|
m
|(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 26:
|Line 26:
| burial_coordinates = <!-- {{coord|LAT|LONG|type:landmark|display=inline}} -->
| burial_coordinates = <!-- {{coord|LAT|LONG|type:landmark|display=inline}} -->
| monuments =
| monuments =
|−
| residence =
|+
| residence = , , USA
| nationality =
| nationality =
| other_names =
| other_names =
|Line 80:
|Line 80:
| footnotes =
| footnotes =
}}
}}
|−
Shastro was born and bred in Harare and grew up in the Ghetto Township of Glen Norah, Spaceman Section. He is a child hood friend and protege of [[Stunner]] under the Tazoita Cash Records Label (Team Hombe). Shastro made his name when he was a guest rapper on the Mudhara Banda hit song by Stunner. Shastro is now based in
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
Shastro was born and bred in Harare and grew up in the Ghetto Township of Glen Norah, Spaceman Section. He is a child hood friend and protege of [[Stunner]] under the Tazoita Cash Records Label (Team Hombe). Shastro made his name when he was a guest rapper on the Mudhara Banda hit song by Stunner. Shastro is now based in U.S.A. since 2014, whereby he continues doing Afrobeats music, especially rapping.
Latest revision as of 13:12, 24 May 2020
|Shastro Mburayi
|Born
|Shadrach Mburayi
Harare
|Residence
|Indianapolis, Indiana, USA
|Occupation
|Afro-beats
|Years active
|2010 - Present
|Organization
|Team Hombe
|Home town
|2168 Glen Norah A (KwaSpaceMan)
|Relatives
|Stunner
Shastro was born and bred in Harare and grew up in the Ghetto Township of Glen Norah, Spaceman Section. He is a child hood friend and protege of Stunner under the Tazoita Cash Records Label (Team Hombe). Shastro made his name when he was a guest rapper on the Mudhara Banda hit song by Stunner. Shastro is now based in Indianapolis, U.S.A. since 2014, whereby he continues doing Afrobeats music, especially rapping. Shastro recently lost his father on the same day as his birthday 2020.