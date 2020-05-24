Difference between revisions of "Shastro Mburayi"

Shastro was born and bred in Harare and grew up in the Ghetto Township of Glen Norah, Spaceman Section. He is a child hood friend and protege of [[Stunner]] under the Tazoita Cash Records Label (Team Hombe). Shastro made his name when he was a guest rapper on the Mudhara Banda hit song by Stunner. Shastro is now based in Dallas Texas U.S.A. since 2014, whereby he continues doing Afrobeats music, especially rapping.

+