Sheila appeared on several productions including The Game, ''[[ Imbewu ]]'' as '''Mthandazeli''' , Durban Gen and her own production, Malibuye. She also used to perform at Durban Playhouse.<ref name="DS"/>

Sheila appeared on several productions including The Game, Imbewu, Durban Gen and her own production, Malibuye. She also used to perform at Durban Playhouse.<ref name="DS"/>

Sheila Khumalo was a South African actress and jazz musician who died on 6 April 2021.

Background

Khumalo had a younger sister named Barbra Ntombizodwa Msomi.[1]

Children

Sheila Khumalo had a daughter named Zaba Khoza.[1]

Career

Sheila appeared on several productions including The Game, Imbewu as Mthandazeli, Durban Gen and her own production, Malibuye. She also used to perform at Durban Playhouse.[1]

Death

Sheila Khumalo died on Tuesday, 6 April 2021, at King Edward Hospital in Durban. According to her daughter Zaba Khoza, Sheila’s leg started getting sore on Good Friday. However, before this, she was strong and healthy. Khoza said:

“When she woke up on Good Friday, she couldn’t feel her leg. She said it felt weak and so she couldn’t move it. We suspected she was getting a stroke because of the symptoms but we were not sure. Between Friday and Sunday, we thought she’d get better because besides the sore leg, she was generally okay. She was still able to walk and talk. But on Monday she got worse and that’s when we took her to the nearest clinic.”

At the clinic, it was confirmed that she had a stroke and she was transferred to King Edward Hospital, where she died on Tuesday.[1]