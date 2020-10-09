Difference between revisions of "Sheila Mugabe"

In July 2018, Sheila Mugabe was elected to Ward 1 Wedza RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1882 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 1 Wedza RDC with 1882 votes, beating Nhamo Mugodhi of MDC-Alliance with 97 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

