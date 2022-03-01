|description= Shem Zemura is an award-winning producer and director. Zemura directed Death and other Complications (2018), Kushata KweMoyo (2018), the TV series Muzita RaBaba (2016), the TV movie The Fall Of Esau (2017) and Departed (2017).

In 2019, Zemura and his company were taken to court for not paying a scriptwriter.

Background

Zemura was born and raised in Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe district, Mashonaland East. He has brothers; Nick and Michael.

Shem Zemura went to South Africa and returned in 2014.[2]

Age

Shem Zemura was born on 10 October 1989.[1]

Education

Zemura attended Machekera Primary School where he says he performed in plays and was a member of the traditional dance team. He attended high school at Albert, a school for refugees in Johannesburg, South Africa. He says he directed and played the lead role in a play that was staged at the Hillbrow Theatre. Shem Zemura says the success of the play qualified the school for the Inner City Drama Festival, which they dominated, winning several awards.[2]

Career

In 2014, he moved back to Zimbabwe to work with his brothers, Nick and Michael. That year, Zemura made the film My Lady, about a man who falls in love with a university student working as a prostitute to pay for her education. The film was nominated for three NAMA Awards.

In 2016 they started working on TV projects, producing the comedy series Muchaneta. Shem Zemura and his brothers introduced the TV series, Muzita RaBaba. His brother Nick directed in 2016, Michael directed in 2017 and he directed in 2018.

The series featured Ammara Brown, Mudiwa Hood, Jesesi Mungoshi, Hope Masike, Kudzai Musungo, Charles Mzemba among others. The series won: NAMA Best Production 2017, ZIFFT Best Actress 2017, IIFF Best Actress 2017, NAMA Best Production 2018, NAMA Best Actress 2018.

In 2018, Zemura and his brothers made two movies, Kushata KweMoyo and Death And Other Complications. Both were nominated for NAMA Awards in 2018 and 2019 respectively. Kushata KweMoyo won two awards: Best Feature Film and Best Actor. The movie was nominated for three awards, including Best Production, Best Actress and Best Editor, at the Lake International Pan-African Film Festival held in November 2019 in Kenya.[2]

Filmography

Movies

Kushata KweMoyo (2018)

(2018) Death And Other Complications (2018)

TV Series

Muchaneta (2014)

(2014) Muzita RaBaba (2016-)