Ranganawa, who was represented by lawyer Marufu Mandevere in the case, said if she was not paid her dues as per the court order, she would seize Rain Media's property.<ref name="ND">[https://www.newsday.co.zw/2019/06/zemura-ordered-to-pay-scriptwriter/ Zemura ordered to pay scriptwriter], ''NewsDay'', Published: June 13, 2019, Retrieved: March 1, 2022</ref>

Part of the scriptwriter agreement signed on November 12, 2017, read, “In consideration of the agreement made herein by the first part, the second part shall only be entitled to such payment after the sale of the film.”

He argued that he would only be able to pay Ranganawa after the film sold as was agreed in their contract signed in November 2017.

Zemura had, through his lawyers Mbidzo, Muchadehama and Makoni denied the allegations, describing them as “baseless.”

In June 2019, Shem Zemura was been ordered by Harare Magistrate Tilda Mazhande to pay US$300 to scriptwriter Amanda Ranganawa for the parts she scripted for the award-winning film, ''Kushata Kwemoyo''. The magistrate also ruled that besides the US$300, Zemura should also pay an additional 5% interest. He was also ordered to pay the costs of the suit on an attorney and client scale.

Background

Background

Zemura was born and raised in Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe district, Mashonaland East. He has brothers; Nick and Michael.

Shem Zemura went to South Africa and returned in 2014.[2]

Age

Shem Zemura was born on 10 October 1989.[1]

Education

Zemura attended Machekera Primary School where he says he performed in plays and was a member of the traditional dance team. He attended high school at Albert, a school for refugees in Johannesburg, South Africa. He says he directed and played the lead role in a play that was staged at the Hillbrow Theatre. Shem Zemura says the success of the play qualified the school for the Inner City Drama Festival, which they dominated, winning several awards.[2]

Career

In 2014, he moved back to Zimbabwe to work with his brothers, Nick and Michael. That year, Zemura made the film My Lady, about a man who falls in love with a university student working as a prostitute to pay for her education. The film was nominated for three NAMA Awards.

In 2016 they started working on TV projects, producing the comedy series Muchaneta. Shem Zemura and his brothers introduced the TV series, Muzita RaBaba. His brother Nick directed in 2016, Michael directed in 2017 and he directed in 2018.

The series featured Ammara Brown, Mudiwa Hood, Jesesi Mungoshi, Hope Masike, Kudzai Musungo, Charles Mzemba among others. The series won: NAMA Best Production 2017, ZIFFT Best Actress 2017, IIFF Best Actress 2017, NAMA Best Production 2018, NAMA Best Actress 2018.

In 2018, Zemura and his brothers made two movies, Kushata KweMoyo and Death And Other Complications. Both were nominated for NAMA Awards in 2018 and 2019 respectively. Kushata KweMoyo won two awards: Best Feature Film and Best Actor. The movie was nominated for three awards, including Best Production, Best Actress and Best Editor, at the Lake International Pan-African Film Festival held in November 2019 in Kenya.[2]

Unpaid Scriptwriter Lawsuit

In June 2019, Shem Zemura was been ordered by Harare Magistrate Tilda Mazhande to pay US$300 to scriptwriter Amanda Ranganawa for the parts she scripted for the award-winning film, Kushata Kwemoyo. The magistrate also ruled that besides the US$300, Zemura should also pay an additional 5% interest. He was also ordered to pay the costs of the suit on an attorney and client scale.

Zemura had, through his lawyers Mbidzo, Muchadehama and Makoni denied the allegations, describing them as “baseless.”

He argued that he would only be able to pay Ranganawa after the film sold as was agreed in their contract signed in November 2017.

Part of the scriptwriter agreement signed on November 12, 2017, read, “In consideration of the agreement made herein by the first part, the second part shall only be entitled to such payment after the sale of the film.”

Ranganawa, who was represented by lawyer Marufu Mandevere in the case, said if she was not paid her dues as per the court order, she would seize Rain Media’s property.[3]

Filmography

Movies

Kushata KweMoyo (2018)

(2018) Death And Other Complications (2018)

TV Series

Muchaneta (2014)

(2014) Muzita RaBaba (2016-)

Short Films

The Fall Of Esau (2018)

Chillspot (2019)