Difference between revisions of "Shepherd Chipuriro"

In July 2018, Shepherd Chipuriro was elected to Ward 4 Mutoko RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1434 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 4 Mutoko RDC with 1434 votes, beating Maonei Ndonga of MDC-Alliance with 101 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]