Difference between revisions of "Shepherd Chiwaridzo"

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 24 Guruve RDC with 1067 votes, beating George P Chabumhe of MDC-Alliance with 260 votes and Givemore Mupesa of PRC with 155 votes. [1]

