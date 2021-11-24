In '''July 2018''', '''Shepherd Kamugogode''' was elected to Ward 4 [[Rushinga RDC]], for Zanu PF with 958 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 4 Rushinga RDC with 958 votes, beating Zondiwa Zambuko of NPF with 268 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

