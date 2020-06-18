Difference between revisions of "Shepherd Mafundikwa"

Shepherd Mafundikwa

Shepherd Mafundikwa is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur who is the Chief Executive Officer of Mosi Oa Tunya Cigars, a company that has the first hand rolled cigar factory in Zimbabwe.

Background

Shepherd spent almost 15 years in the United States of America where he met a lot of friends from the Dominican Republic and some European countries. On his return to Zimbabwe he had to set up a company that concentrated on hand rolled cigars for markets in Europe through the help of Dominican Republic expert Elias Lopez. Mafundikwa wants to develop a cigar market locally by making affordable brands, although economic conditions present an additional challenge: inflation is rampant and unemployment has topped 80 percent.[1]

Education

Columbia Southern University - Bachelor of Science (BSc), Project Management

Project Management Institute - PMP Project Management

Activities and Societies: Member Project Management Institute

Experience

Mosi Oa Tunya Cigars - Chief Executive Officer (Jan 2020 - Present), Zimbabwe

Delta Air Lines - Customer Solutions Specialist (Dec 2011 – Present), Greater Atlanta Area





References