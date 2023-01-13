Shepherd Tichaendepi Makunura was a Zimbabwean cricket player and coach. He was married to Sinikiwe Mpofu a former cricketer and Zimbabwe Senior Women’s National Team Assistant Coach.

Personal Details

Makunura was born in Salisbury (now Harare) on 23 October 1976. He died on 15 December 2022 aged 46 years.[1]

He was married to former cricketer and Zimbabwe Senior Women’s National Team Assistant Coach Sinikiwe Mpofu, who died on 7 January 2023.

Education

Makunura did his primary education at Chengu Primary School in Highfield and then attended Prince Edward High School on a scholarship.

Career

