Personal Details

Makunura was born in Salisbury (now Harare) on 23 October 1976. He died on 15 December 2022 aged 46 years.[1]

He was married to former cricketer and Zimbabwe Senior Women’s National Team Assistant Coach Sinikiwe Mpofu, who died on 7 January 2023.

Education

Makunura did his primary education at Chengu Primary School in Highfield and then attended Prince Edward High School on a scholarship.

Career

Playing Career

Shepherd started playing cricket in the late 1980s at Chengu Primary School in Highfield.[2]

Makunura was a right-hand batter. He was one of the brightest prospects to emerge from Zimbabwe Cricket's development programme for high-density areas as he played for the Zimbabwe Under-14 and Under-15 sides.

In 1990, while in Form 1, Makunura started his club career as one of the pioneering members of Takashinga Cricket Club.

He made his first-class debut for Mashonaland A in the 2001/2002 season.

Makunura, however, did not play first-class cricket again until the 2006/2007 season, when he appeared twice for Northerns.

His playing career was cut short by an Achilles tendon rupture in 2007.

Coaching Career

