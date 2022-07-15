Difference between revisions of "Shepherd Manhivi"
|Shephered Manhivi
|Born
|Shephered Manhivi
|Residence
|Zimbabwe
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Education
|University of Zimbabwe
|Alma mater
|University of Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|Lawyer
|Organization
|Zimbabwe Electoral Commission
|Known for
|ZEC Commissioner
Shepherd Manhivi was sworn in as a Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) commissioner by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in July 2022.
Manhivi took the oath of office alongside five other new ZEC commissioners namely Catherine Mpofu, Abigail Millicent Mohadi Ambrose, Janet Mbetu Nzvenga, Kudzai Shava and Rosewita Marutare.