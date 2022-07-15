Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Shepherd Manhivi"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "{{Infobox person | pre-nominals = | name = Shephered Manhivi <!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name --> | post-nominals = | image...")
(No difference)

Revision as of 06:59, 15 July 2022

Shephered Manhivi
Shephered Manhivi.jpg
BornShephered Manhivi
( -Missing required parameter 1=month!-00)Missing required parameter 1=month! ,
ResidenceZimbabwe
NationalityZimbabwean
EducationUniversity of Zimbabwe
Alma materUniversity of Zimbabwe
OccupationLawyer
OrganizationZimbabwe Electoral Commission
Known forZEC Commissioner

Shepherd Manhivi was sworn in as a Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) commissioner by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in July 2022.

Manhivi took the oath of office alongside five other new ZEC commissioners namely Catherine Mpofu, Abigail Millicent Mohadi Ambrose, Janet Mbetu Nzvenga, Kudzai Shava and Rosewita Marutare.

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Shepherd_Manhivi&oldid=118934"