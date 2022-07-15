Difference between revisions of "Shepherd Manhivi"
'''Shepherd Manhivi''' was sworn in as a Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) commissioner by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in July 2022.
'''Shepherd Manhivi''' was sworn in as a Zimbabwe Electoral Commission(ZEC) commissioner by President Emmerson Mnangagwain July 2022.
Manhivi took the oath of office alongside five other new ZEC commissioners namely [[Catherine Mpofu]], [[Abigail Millicent Mohadi Ambrose]], [[Janet Mbetu Nzvenga]], [[Kudzai Shava]] and [[Rosewita Marutare]].
Manhivi took the oath of office alongside five other new ZEC commissioners namely [[Catherine Mpofu]], [[Abigail Millicent Mohadi Ambrose]], [[Janet Mbetu Nzvenga]], [[Kudzai Shava]] and [[Rosewita Marutare]].
Latest revision as of 07:39, 15 July 2022
|Shepherd Manhivi
|Born
|Shepherd Manhivi
Missing required parameter 1=month! ,
|Residence
|Zimbabwe
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Education
|University of Zimbabwe
|Alma mater
|University of Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|Lawyer
|Organization
|Zimbabwe Electoral Commission
|Known for
|ZEC Commissioner
Shepherd Manhivi was sworn in as a Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) commissioner by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in July 2022. [1]
Manhivi took the oath of office alongside five other new ZEC commissioners namely Catherine Mpofu, Abigail Millicent Mohadi Ambrose, Janet Mbetu Nzvenga, Kudzai Shava and Rosewita Marutare.
Education
- LL.B. (Hons) degree, University of Zimbabwe
- M.Sc. in International Relations, University of Zimbabwe
- B.Sc. (Hons) in Administration, University of Zimbabwe
Career
Clerk of Committees - Parliament of Zimbabwe (May 2008 to July 2022) [2]
Events
In July 2022, Manhivi was appointed as a Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) commissioner together with Catherine Mpofu, Abigail Millicent Mohadi Ambrose, Janet Mbetu Nzvenga, Kudzai Shava and Rosewita Marutare.
The new commissioners replaced Joyce Kazembe, Daniel Chigaru, Sibongile Ndlovu, Netsai Mushonga, Ngoni Kundidzora and Faith Sebata whose terms of office ended on 6 July 2022.
The swearing-in ceremony took place at State House in Harare and was presided over by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Further Reading
- ↑ President appoints new Zec commissioners, The Herald, Published: 7 July 2022, Retrieved: 15 July 2022
- ↑ Shepherd Manhivi, LinkedIn, published: No Date Given, Retrieved: July 15, 2022