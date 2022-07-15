Difference between revisions of "Shepherd Manhivi"

Pindula

Shepherd Manhivi
Shepherd Manhivi.jpg
BornShepherd Manhivi
( -Missing required parameter 1=month!-00)Missing required parameter 1=month! ,
ResidenceZimbabwe
NationalityZimbabwean
EducationUniversity of Zimbabwe
Alma materUniversity of Zimbabwe
OccupationLawyer
OrganizationZimbabwe Electoral Commission
Known forZEC Commissioner

Shepherd Manhivi was sworn in as a Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) commissioner by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in July 2022. [1]

Manhivi took the oath of office alongside five other new ZEC commissioners namely Catherine Mpofu, Abigail Millicent Mohadi Ambrose, Janet Mbetu Nzvenga, Kudzai Shava and Rosewita Marutare.

Education

  • LL.B. (Hons) degree, University of Zimbabwe
  • M.Sc. in International Relations, University of Zimbabwe
  • B.Sc. (Hons) in Administration, University of Zimbabwe

Career

Clerk of Committees - Parliament of Zimbabwe (May 2008 to July 2022) [2]

Events

In July 2022, Manhivi was appointed as a Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) commissioner together with Catherine Mpofu, Abigail Millicent Mohadi Ambrose, Janet Mbetu Nzvenga, Kudzai Shava and Rosewita Marutare.

The new commissioners replaced Joyce Kazembe, Daniel Chigaru, Sibongile Ndlovu, Netsai Mushonga, Ngoni Kundidzora and Faith Sebata whose terms of office ended on 6 July 2022.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at State House in Harare and was presided over by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Further Reading

  1. President appoints new Zec commissioners, The Herald, Published: 7 July 2022, Retrieved: 15 July 2022
  2. Shepherd Manhivi, LinkedIn, published: No Date Given, Retrieved: July 15, 2022
