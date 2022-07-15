Difference between revisions of "Shepherd Manhivi"

I find it a bit weird that folks who worked in the office that was charged with accepting the nominations are the ones who got appointed. This does not really bode well.</blockquote>

<blockquote>I think the appointment of both Shepherd Manhivi and Catherine Mpofu was unconstitutional. Both were public officers according to our constitution. And public officers are ineligible to be appointed to the ZEC.

Manhivi's appointment as a ZEC commissioner was condemned as he worked at Parliament, in the office that was charged with accepting the nominations of candidates who were to be interviewed for the six ZEC posts. <ref name="Nehanda Radio">Nyashadzashe Ndoro, [https://nehandaradio.com/2022/07/13/eds-zec-appointments-marred-with-irregularities-and-nepotism/ ED’s ZEC appointments marred with irregularities and nepotism], ''Nehanda Radio'', Published: 13 July 2022, Retrieved: 15 July 2022</ref>

The swearing-in ceremony took place at [[State House]] in Harare and was presided over by President [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]].

Shepherd Manhivi was sworn in as a Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) commissioner by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in July 2022. [1]

Manhivi took the oath of office alongside five other new ZEC commissioners namely Catherine Mpofu, Abigail Millicent Mohadi Ambrose, Janet Mbetu Nzvenga, Kudzai Shava and Rosewita Marutare.

Education

LL.B. (Hons) degree, University of Zimbabwe

M.Sc. in International Relations, University of Zimbabwe

B.Sc. (Hons) in Administration, University of Zimbabwe

Career

Clerk of Committees - Parliament of Zimbabwe (May 2008 to July 2022) [2]

Events

In July 2022, Manhivi was appointed as a Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) commissioner together with Catherine Mpofu, Abigail Millicent Mohadi Ambrose, Janet Mbetu Nzvenga, Kudzai Shava and Rosewita Marutare.

The new commissioners replaced Joyce Kazembe, Daniel Chigaru, Sibongile Ndlovu, Netsai Mushonga, Ngoni Kundidzora and Faith Sebata whose terms of office ended on 6 July 2022.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at State House in Harare and was presided over by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Controversies

Manhivi's appointment as a ZEC commissioner was condemned as he worked at Parliament, in the office that was charged with accepting the nominations of candidates who were to be interviewed for the six ZEC posts. [3]

United States of America-based opposition activist and information technology expert Freeman Chari said:

