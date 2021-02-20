Difference between revisions of "Shepherd Yuda"

Shepherd Yuda is a former Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services officer.

Career

A highly trained weapons instructor, Yuda ranked third in an annual rifle contest and received an award from Robert Mugabe.

In 2000 he became a supporter of the MDC. He was consequently beaten, imprisoned, suspended from work and, after successfully contesting the suspension in court, demoted to a low-ranking job on half-pay.

Whilst working at Harare Central Prison he was chosen by the United Kingdom publication The Guardian to film life behind Zimbabwe's prison walls. He did the task for six tense days in the run-up to the 2008 election. Whilst filming he uncovered evidence of vote-rigging.

Yuda's clandestine filming was a solitary operation that he kept secret from his wife and at night he recorded his thoughts in a video diary.[1]