Difference between revisions of "Shereni Mazhambe"

In July 2018, Shereni Mazhambe was elected to Ward 26 Mazowe RDC, for Zanu PF with 2861 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 26 Mazowe RDC with 2861 votes, beating Skinner Chimusisi of MDC Alliance with 624 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]