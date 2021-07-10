<ref name=" BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme"> https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ loan of US$325,368.00-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], ''Big Saturday Read'', Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020''</ref>

His qualifications included a Science Teachers Diploma (1972), a first Class B.Sc. in Chemistry and Botany from Fourah Bay College, University of Sierra Leone (1981), an MSc in Soil Science and Microbiology from North Carolina State University, USA (1988), and a PhD in Soil Science from the [[University of Zimbabwe]] (1994). Within 7 years of acquiring a doctorate in 1994, Prof Mpepereki rose through the ranks from lecturer to full professor by 2002, on the back of extensive scientific publications from his prolific research outputs in leading refereed journals.<ref name="UZ">[https://www.uz.ac.zw/index.php/379-research-week/1303-sheunesu-mpepereki-researchweek Prof. Sheunesu . Mpepereki ], ''University of Zimbabwe'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: July 10, 2021</ref>

Sheunesu Mpepereki was a Zimbabwean academic.

Education

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Sheunesu Mupepereki was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

Sheunesu Mupepereki is listed under the thematic group “Politically Exposed Persons”. He received a loan of US$82,466.00, not repaid. [2]

