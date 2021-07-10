In '''July 2020''', '''Sheunesu Mpepereki ''' was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 [[RBZ]] [[Farm Mechanisation Scheme]], as a result of the [[Fast Track Land Reform Programme]].

In '''July 2020''', '''Sheunesu Mupepereki ''' was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 [[RBZ]] [[Farm Mechanisation Scheme]], as a result of the [[Fast Track Land Reform Programme]].

Mpepereki was the technical advisor for the Command Agriculture programme responsible for soya beans.<ref name="H">Rumbidzayi Zinyuke, [https://www.herald.co.zw/start-planting-now-soya-beans-farmers-told/ Start planting now, soya beans farmers told], ''The Herald'', Published: December 29, 2017, Retrieved: July 10, 2021</ref>

In 2016, Mpepereki was appointed the board chairman of the Central Mechanical Equipment Department (CMED). Professor Mpepereki replaced the late Mr Leslie John Denn, who died in May 2016. Mpepereki's appointment was announced by former Transport and Infrastructural Development Deputy Minister Engineer [[Mike Madanha]].<ref name="H">Praise Bvumbamera, [https://www.herald.co.zw/mpepereki-new-cmed-board-chair/ Mpepereki new CMED board chair], ''The Herald'', Published: September 16, 2016, Retrieved: July 10, 2021</ref>

His qualifications included a Science Teachers Diploma (1972), a first Class B.Sc. in Chemistry and Botany from Fourah Bay College, University of Sierra Leone (1981), an MSc in Soil Science and Microbiology from North Carolina State University, USA (1988), and a PhD in Soil Science from the [[University of Zimbabwe]] (1994). Within 7 years of acquiring a doctorate in 1994, Prof Mpepereki rose through the ranks from lecturer to full professor by 2002, on the back of extensive scientific publications from his prolific research outputs in leading refereed journals.<ref name="UZ">[https://www.uz.ac.zw/index.php/379-research-week/1303-sheunesu-mpepereki-researchweek Prof. Sheunesu. Mpepereki ], ''University of Zimbabwe'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: July 10, 2021</ref>

Prof. Sheunesu Mpepereki

Sheunesu Mpepereki was a Zimbabwean academic.

Education

His qualifications included a Science Teachers Diploma (1972), a first Class B.Sc. in Chemistry and Botany from Fourah Bay College, University of Sierra Leone (1981), an MSc in Soil Science and Microbiology from North Carolina State University, USA (1988), and a PhD in Soil Science from the University of Zimbabwe (1994). Within 7 years of acquiring a doctorate in 1994, Prof Mpepereki rose through the ranks from lecturer to full professor by 2002, on the back of extensive scientific publications from his prolific research outputs in leading refereed journals.[1]

Career

In 2016, Mpepereki was appointed the board chairman of the Central Mechanical Equipment Department (CMED). Professor Mpepereki replaced the late Mr Leslie John Denn, who died in May 2016. Mpepereki's appointment was announced by former Transport and Infrastructural Development Deputy Minister Engineer Mike Madanha.[2]

Mpepereki was the technical advisor for the Command Agriculture programme responsible for soya beans.[2]

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Sheunesu Mpepereki was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

Sheunesu Mupepereki is listed under the thematic group “Politically Exposed Persons”. He received a loan of US$82,466.00, not repaid. [3]