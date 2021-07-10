Difference between revisions of "Sheunesu Mpepereki"
'''Sheunesu Mpepereki''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] academic.
==Education==
==Education==
His qualifications included a Science Teachers Diploma (1972), a first Class B.Sc. in Chemistry and Botany from Fourah Bay College, University of Sierra Leone (1981), an MSc in Soil Science and Microbiology from North Carolina State University, USA (1988), and a PhD in Soil Science from the [[University of Zimbabwe]] (1994). Within 7 years of acquiring a doctorate in 1994, Prof Mpepereki rose through the ranks from lecturer to full professor by 2002, on the back of extensive scientific publications from his prolific research outputs in leading refereed journals.<ref name="UZ">[https://www.uz.ac.zw/index.php/379-research-week/1303-sheunesu-mpepereki-researchweek Prof. Sheunesu. Mpepereki ], ''University of Zimbabwe'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: July 10, 2021</ref>
His qualifications included a Science Teachers Diploma (1972), a first Class B.Sc. in Chemistry and Botany from Fourah Bay College, University of Sierra Leone (1981), an MSc in Soil Science and Microbiology from North Carolina State University, USA (1988), and a PhD in Soil Science from the [[University of Zimbabwe]] (1994). Within 7 years of acquiring a doctorate in 1994, Prof Mpepereki rose through the ranks from lecturer to full professor by 2002, on the back of extensive scientific publications from his prolific research outputs in leading refereed journals.<ref name="UZ">[https://www.uz.ac.zw/index.php/379-research-week/1303-sheunesu-mpepereki-researchweek Prof. Sheunesu. Mpepereki ], ''University of Zimbabwe'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: July 10, 2021</ref>
In '''July 2020''', '''Sheunesu
In '''July 2020''', '''Sheunesu ''' was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 [[RBZ]] [[Farm Mechanisation Scheme]], as a result of the [[Fast Track Land Reform Programme]].
The data is analysed by recipients origin:.
The data is analysed by recipients origin:.
Sheunesu Mpepereki was a Zimbabwean academic.
Education
His qualifications included a Science Teachers Diploma (1972), a first Class B.Sc. in Chemistry and Botany from Fourah Bay College, University of Sierra Leone (1981), an MSc in Soil Science and Microbiology from North Carolina State University, USA (1988), and a PhD in Soil Science from the University of Zimbabwe (1994). Within 7 years of acquiring a doctorate in 1994, Prof Mpepereki rose through the ranks from lecturer to full professor by 2002, on the back of extensive scientific publications from his prolific research outputs in leading refereed journals.[1]
Career
CMED
In 2016, Mpepereki was appointed the board chairman of the Central Mechanical Equipment Department (CMED). Professor Mpepereki replaced the late Mr Leslie John Denn, who died in May 2016. Mpepereki's appointment was announced by former Transport and Infrastructural Development Deputy Minister Engineer Mike Madanha.[2]
Command Agriculture
Mpepereki was the technical advisor for the Command Agriculture programme responsible for soya beans.[2]
Farm Mechanisation Scheme
In July 2020, Sheunesu Mpepereki was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.
The data is analysed by recipients origin:.
- Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.
Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,
Mashonaland West US$44,7 million
Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.
- Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.
- Masvingo US$26,4 million,
- Manicaland US$18 million
- Midlands US$14 million.
Sheunesu Mupepereki is listed under the thematic group “Politically Exposed Persons”. He received a loan of US$82,466.00, not repaid. [3]
References
- ↑ Prof. Sheunesu. Mpepereki , University of Zimbabwe, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: July 10, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Praise Bvumbamera, Mpepereki new CMED board chair, The Herald, Published: September 16, 2016, Retrieved: July 10, 2021 Cite error: Invalid
- ↑ https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ loan of US$325,368.00-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], Big Saturday Read, Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020