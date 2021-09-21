Sheunesu Mpepereki was declared a national hero posthumously. The decision was made by the Zanu-PF politburo on 20 September 2021.<ref name="PN">[https://news.pindula.co.zw/2021/09/21/five-declared-national-heroes-posthumously/ Five Declared National Heroes Posthumously], ''Pindula News'', Published: September 21, 2021, Retrieved: September 21, 2021</ref>

Prof. Sheunesu Mpepereki

Sheunesu Mpepereki was a Zimbabwean academic. He held the Professorial Chair at the University of Zimbabwe's Department of Soil Science and Agricultural Engineering.

Education

His qualifications included a Science Teachers Diploma (1972), a first Class B.Sc. in Chemistry and Botany from Fourah Bay College, University of Sierra Leone (1981), an MSc in Soil Science and Microbiology from North Carolina State University, USA (1988), and a PhD in Soil Science from the University of Zimbabwe (1994). Within 7 years of acquiring a doctorate in 1994, Prof Mpepereki rose through the ranks from lecturer to full professor by 2002, on the back of extensive scientific publications from his prolific research outputs in leading refereed journals.[1]

Career

Sheunesu Mpepereki was a member and chairperson of several public sector boards including the Environmental Management Agency (EMA), Agricultural Research Council of Zimbabwe and Grain Marketing Board (GMB).[1]

University of Zimbabwe

At the University of Zimbabwe, he served in various capacities including as a department board chair, deputy Dean and Chairman of the UZ Research Board.[1]

In 2016, Mpepereki was appointed the board chairman of the Central Mechanical Equipment Department (CMED). Professor Mpepereki replaced the late Mr Leslie John Denn, who died in May 2016. Mpepereki's appointment was announced by former Transport and Infrastructural Development Deputy Minister Engineer Mike Madanha.[2]

Mpepereki was the technical advisor for the Command Agriculture programme responsible for soya beans.[3]

Zvavanhu

Mpepereki co-hosted “Zvavanhu” on ZBC TV with Dr Vimbai Chivaura, Dr Tafataona Mahoso and Prof Claude Mararike.[4]

Honours & Awards

He received several distinguished achievement awards that include the Agricultural Sciences Career Fellowship (1995) and the Food security Career Fellowship 2002 from the Rockefeller Foundation and the Presidential Certificate of Distinction Award from the President of Zimbabwe in 2013. Prof Sheunesu Mpepereki also won the prestigious Impact Research & Science in Africa (IMPRESSA) Award (2010) sponsored by the AU, NEPAD, AGRA, FARA and Regional Universities Forum for Capacity Building in Africa (RUFORUM).[1]

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Sheunesu Mpepereki was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

Sheunesu Mupepereki is listed under the thematic group “Politically Exposed Persons”. He received a loan of US$82,466.00, not repaid. [5]

Death

Mpepereki died on 10 July 2021.

National Hero Declaration

